The director of “Conan” agrees with Jason Momoa’s criticism and calls the film “the worst experience” he had

In a recent interview with British GQ, Jason Momoa criticized his time working on the 2011 film “Conan the Barbarian” “sucks,” and director Marcus Nispel agrees.

In a statement to PEOPLE magazine, Nispel spoke about how he shot the film.

“As a director in this system, you are a dog on many leashes. Trying to finish Conan in such circumstances was the worst experience I’ve had, and I was just as unhappy with the result.”

Nipsel says he’s glad the experience “didn’t interfere with Jason’s career path.” Momoa had several major roles in his career, but Conan was his first. Nispel says he is happy that he “has the pleasure and privilege of giving Jason his first starring role.”

He also made sure to jokingly mention that “the muscles that Jason strained for Game of Thrones.” I paid for them.” Momoa played the wild and violent Khal Drogo in the HBO fantasy series.

Momoa has since had a successful career playing Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman, in 2018. The release of the sequel to the film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is scheduled for March next year. There are also reports that Momoa may voice the main role in the movie “Minecraft”, while he is confirmed as a villain in “Fast and Furious 10”.

Casey is a freelance writer for IGN. You can usually find him talking about JRPG on Twitter at @caseydavidmt.