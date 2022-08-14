The director of “Black Adam” explained why Pierce Brosnan was chosen for the role of Dr. Faith

Black Adam, played by Dwayne Johnson, may be the star of the upcoming DC movie of the same name, but he is not the only character who made his debut in the theater after being introduced in comics several decades ago. Black Adam also introduces the Justice Society of America, which includes Hawkman performed by Eldis Hodge, Cyclone performed by Quintessa Swindell, Atom Smasher performed by Noah Centineo and Dr. Faith performed by Pierce Brosnan. As for the JSA resident sorcerer, “Black Adam” director Jaume Collet-Serra explained why Brosnan was the perfect actor for the role of Dr. Faith in the DC extended universe.

Pierce Brosnan will play the incarnation of Kent Nelson as Dr. Faith, who was the first man to wear the mantle in the comics and previously played by Brent State in live action in “Smallville Mysteries.” While Brosnan is certainly no stranger to action-oriented work, thanks to his time in the James Bond films, Dr. Faith mostly deals with his opponents through spells. In addition, Jaume Collet-Serra told Vanity Fair that this Dr. Faith is gifted with “raw charisma,” and although Kent can’t match Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam in sheer strength, he might be able to convince him. To this end, Serra has provided below an explanation of why Brosnan was so well suited for this role:

It takes a special actor to play, in fact, a legend. Dr. Faith is a very powerful being, so you need someone like Pierce who can play powerfully without overdoing it. He can do it very subtly. I mean, he’s one of the coolest people in the world — he was James Bond! But as a person he is magnetic, so warm with such seriousness.

While it’s unclear how long Pierce Brosnan’s Dr. Faith has been working his magic in the DCEU, Jaume Collet-Serra and others associated with Black Adam have mentioned that he and Hawkman are veterans of the Justice Society, while Cyclone and Atom Smasher are still learning the basics of the superhero game. So since Fate has been doing this for a while, he needs to have an overbearing presence, although not in the sense that his personality and behavior seem excessive. Jaume Collet-Serra felt that Brosnan was exactly the person who effectively handled this balance, and he wasn’t the only one who thought so, as the Doctor Fate actor was very popular on the set of Black Adam.

As for whether Dr. Faith will be lucky to reason with Black Adam, although Kent Nelson was heard in the first trailer for “Black Adam” (which premiered on the big anniversary of the story of Agent 007 Pierce Brosnan), informing the main character about how he can become a savior. Of this world or its destroyer, footage of Black Adam, which premiered at Comic-Con in San Diego, showed how the sorcerer uses his amazing abilities against the man who was originally known as Tet-Adam, including creating multiple copies of himself. But even with his magic, enhanced by what the Hawk Man, Cyclone and Atom Smasher bring to the table, it may not be enough to defeat Black Adam, who, freed after almost 5,000 years of imprisonment, does not waste time handing out his deadly form. justice. However, perhaps an anti-hero and a team of superheroes will come together to defeat a common enemy.

“Black Adam” will open in theaters on October 21, followed by “Shazam!”. “Rage of the Gods” — December 21. Pierce Brosnan is also starring in the movie “Outlaw,” which will premiere for Netflix subscribers later this year.