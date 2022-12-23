The Director of Babylon “Horrified” His 3-Year-Old Son by Showing Him a Scene With Brad Pitt, Which He Thought The Boy Would Find Funny

It will be hard for you to find many G-rated moments in the new film Babylon, the latest feature film directed by “Obsession” and “La La Land” Damien Chazelle. An intuitive dedication to late-1920s Hollywood includes the debauchery and chaos that reportedly characterized the industry, with sex, drugs and jazz music defining what I consider to be one of the best films released this year (to be honest, I called it at the beginning of the year). But Chazelle is also a father juggling a newborn and a three-year-old, so he’s currently immersed in a marathon of watching The Little Mermaid, waiting for the world to see Babylon on the big screen. But Chazelle thought he could show his child a piece of Babylon. A harmless scene, he thought, the boy would like. (This is shown in the movie trailer!) Only this had unpleasant consequences.

Damien Chazelle returned to the ReelBlend podcast to talk about Babylon and talk with the hosts about his previous films and current projects. And in the process, he told a very funny story about how he allowed his 3-year-old son to watch a tiny fragment of Babylon in the editing room, which, according to the director, was safe … even funny! Except that, according to Chazelle, everything happened like this:

It was a moment of what I thought was completely G-rated. It was Brad Pitt, who made a speech on the balcony, and then moved a little and retreated. I thought, “Oh, it’s like, you know, Peter Sellers or the chaplain.” It will be funny!” My son has lost his mind. He was terrified. He thought he had just seen someone die and ran out of the room screaming. And for the next week, he was kind of in tune with me. He just… kept saying, “Man, fall, man, fall.” It’s like he saw a snuffbox or something. Since then, every time I try to show him what I’m working on, he just avoids it like the plague. As maybe he should.

Only the most well-intentioned parents can fully understand how such a harmless task can go awry. Even considering everything we know about Babylon, the scene Damien Chazelle is talking about — where a still-drunk Brad Pitt poetically talks about the need for innovation for the film industry if it hopes to survive- seems funny to any child. But you never know. And Chazelle’s son wanted nothing to do with Pitt’s leprosy. It happens! Hurry up, bring back the Little Mermaid and put the world in order.

Listen to the full interview with Damien Chazelle in the latest issue of ReelBlend:

We hope that Babylon is a film that the audience will discover and continue to talk about. It’s a seedy look at Hollywood’s underground, documenting the ups and downs of celebrity culture, proving that the events of the 1920s are just as common today. Reviews of the film were mixed, and our own Eric Eisenberg found himself right in the middle of the conversation. But he should end the year strong and excite people with all the upcoming 2023 films that will be in theaters soon.