The director of “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” will be Destin Daniel Cretton from Shang Chi.

Marvel made some pretty high-profile announcements during its panel of live performances at Comic-Con in San Diego, not the least of which was the unveiling of two new Avengers films in development: “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.” due to arrive in 2025 and complete the Marvel’s Multiverse saga. Now Marvel has announced that the Kang Dynasty has found its director, and this is the one the studio has worked with before.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Destin Daniel Cretton, who shot the film “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” in 2021, will direct the next part of the Avengers series. Along with this latest studio work, Cretton will be busy with the upcoming “Wonder Man” series for Disney Plus, as well as a “Shang Chi” sequel planned for some time in the future (although this has not been detailed as part of many Marvel plans). ads during SDCC).

Although both Avengers projects are likely to remain secret, there are several aspects of each that can only be understood from the titles. Some time ago, it was known that Kang (played by Jonathan Majors) would become the main villain of the next phases of Marvel, and this character had already been introduced in Loki (or at least in a variant of the character). Kang will also play the main villain in the upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania. Marvel heroes will probably have to face a time-traveling creature before possibly facing an even bigger threat in Secret Wars.

Something else that is unknown at the moment is what the Avengers team will look like, given how many new heroes have appeared or will appear in the MCU over the next few years. Despite this, both upcoming Avengers films seem to be taking the same approach as Infinity War and Finale, in the sense that they will be released within months of each other, possibly acting as a larger two-part story. However, before these films hit theaters, Marvel fans will get to know the newest incarnation of the Fantastic Four, which could play a big role in both Avengers films.

Cretton proved that he is more than capable of handling a huge, action-packed film, in which Shang-Chi received praise both for its gripping plot and for the fighting scenes (in particular, the bus fight received a lot of praise). for combat choreography and creativity). Cretton is only the first director to be announced for these future projects, but he could be in good company if Marvel is serious about making a big name for the Fantastic Four. Anyway, after a rather difficult fourth phase, it looks like Marvel Studios is getting back on track.