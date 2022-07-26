The director of “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” will be Destin Daniel Cretton from “Shang Chi”.

Marvel has chosen a director for the next big Avengers movie, and it will be Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Shang Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Cretton will be the next director to take on the role of the MCU’s next major co-production following the news that the Russo brothers will not direct either Avengers: Kang Dynasty or the subsequent Avengers: Secret Wars.

Instead, the job will go to Cretton, who introduced Shang-Chi to the MCU. The Marvel movie about the martial arts superhero grossed $432 million worldwide, and Cretton signed a general contract with Marvel, which includes an adaptation of “Wonder Man” and a sequel to “Shang Chi.” It is unclear whether Cretton will also direct the Secret Wars.

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” will be a big joint MCU film that will complete Phase 6 together with “Secret Wars”. “Kang Dynasty” will be released on May 2, 2025, and “Secret Wars” will be released six months later, on November 7, 2025.

Although the plot details are not disclosed, we know that the MCU has officially entered the Multiverse saga, and Kang, played by Jonathan Majors, has already appeared (one of) thanks to Loki on Disney+. The majors will return as Kang in the upcoming film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania”, which will be released on February 17, 2023 and will be the beginning of the fifth phase.

Marvel Cinematic Universe: All upcoming movies and TV series

KVM Cretton’s latest film “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” introduced the kung fu hero Shang Chi and introduced the movie legend Tony Leung as the villain. IGN praised Shang-Chi for the best combat choreography in the MCU and a confident introduction to Marvel’s first Asian superhero.

To learn more about Marvel’s next big plans, check out everything Marvel Studios announced at Comic-Con in San Diego, as well as our big explanation of what Secret Wars is.

Matt T.M. Kim is IGN’s news editor. You can contact him @lawoftd.