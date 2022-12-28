Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk and lead actor Lee Jung-jae were awarded the highest national cultural medal of South Korea for their work on the series.

South Korean news agency Yonhap News Agency reported yesterday (December 27) that South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol presented Hwang and Lee with the Order of Merit in Culture — the highest degree of cultural award — to both Hwang and Lee at his office in Seoul. in recognition of their “role in the domestic film industry.”

Along with presenting the medals, President Yoon also sent congratulatory messages to Hwang and Lee. He praised the former for the “fierce effort and talent” he has shown throughout his career in other films such as “Silence” and “Miss Grandma,” which eventually led to him winning the Emmy Award for Best Director for “The Squid Game” in September. President Yoon also praised Lee for his “wonderful acting” in the series, saying that he united his character and the hearts of the audience.

In September, Lee also received the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series at this year’s Emmy Awards for his role as Song Ki-hoon in the series “The Squid Game.” It was the first time an Asian actor had received an award.

“Thanks to Director Hwang for creating realistic challenges that we all face, which come to life so creatively on screen, with a great script and amazing visual effects,” Lee said in his acceptance speech after receiving the award. “To everyone watching from Korea, my friends, family and dearest fans, I want to share this joy with you. Thank you.”

Filming of the long-awaited second season of the popular Netflix series is scheduled to begin in early 2023, and the estimated release window is scheduled for the end of 2024. they continue to be its main focus. It is reported that the frontman (played by Lee Byung Hong), as well as the episodic character Gong Yoo are also returning to the show.