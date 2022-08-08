The direct presentation of Nintendo’s Platoon 3 will take place this week

Splatoon 3 is just over a month away from release, and Nintendo has shared a lot of details about the long-awaited squid shooter. The upcoming sequel has already revealed a lot of new weapons that will appear in the third Splatoon game, as well as new multiplayer maps and mechanics. The game even confirmed many fan-favorite features from past games, returning with Splatoon 2’s popular “Salmon Run” game mode confirmed for the newest game. Now Nintendo is getting ready to show even more with Splatoon Direct this week.

The announcement of Nintendo’s newest Direct was the first major update for Splatoon fans in quite some time. While social media accounts remain active, Splatoon 3 hasn’t received a new trailer since April, when Nintendo confirmed the game’s September release date. The Direct followed other major announcements of the first installments of Nintendo games: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and Bayonetta 3 received trailers last month. Now Nintendo is going to announce a lot of news about Splatoon 3, confirming that Direct will be coming in just a couple of days.

The latest presentation of Nintendo Direct is scheduled to take place on August 10, as usual, at 6 a.m. developer. start time FRI. Nintendo’s announcement of a Splatoon 3-themed Direct release promises “approximately 30 minutes of updates” about the sequel during the live broadcast. The presentation will be the first solo broadcast of Splatoon 3 since its announcement, and many fans of the franchise want to see more of the game. Nintendo’s official announcement does not reveal any specific details about the content of the broadcast, other than the general “update” descriptor.

The latest information about Splatoon 3 appeared due to the fact that Nintendo was aiming to release Splatoon 2 with a bang during 2022. The previously mentioned trailer with an April release date appeared along with the Octo Expansion for Splatoon 2, added to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass. Nintendo also announced that the Splatoon 3 release will feature a brand new Splatoon-style model for the Switch OLED, the first special edition to update the Switch.

Splatoon 3 should kick off the fall season full of strong players on the Switch between their own and third-party games. Bayonetta 3 and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are due to follow the September release of Splatoon, with two games coming out in October and November respectively. In the fall, there will also be several high-profile third-party games that will appear on the Switch between Nier Automata and the long-awaited appearance of Persona 5 on the Switch. Direct Splatoon 3 will try to give fans plenty of reasons to get excited in September.

The release of Splatoon 3 for the Nintendo Switch is scheduled for September 9, 2022.