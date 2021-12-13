The Dinosaur Family: See Interesting Facts And Where To Watch The Series

The Dinosaur Family: Dinosaurs are back. Not those who left when the famous meteor fell to Earth 66 million years ago, but in the form of a friendly family: The Dinosaur Family. One of the most successful TV series of the 1990s, the clan came to streaming last August on Disney+.

To the delight of those in their late forties, who have been thrilled with the sitcom since it was released in 1991 on ABC USA, and to young activists today, the series promises reflection as well as lots of fun. Check out some fun facts about the super excited family that has some similarities to our daily lives.

A warning for those who have never watched the series: there are spoilers ahead!

What is The Dinosaur Family all about?

Although conceived and sold as a children’s show, the Silva Sauros (as the family was named in Brazil) were socially critical of the so-called “American way of life” and mainly mocked the middle class, in a more or less universal approach. Disney called Jim Henson of the Muppet Show to make the puppets, which were a kind of animatronic puppets. Henson died before the series premiere in 1990.

As computer graphics did not yet exist, dinosaurs were personified by actors who wore puppets made of latex foam and fiberglass. The animatronic part consisted of numerous micromotors that performed the movement of the dolls’ eyes, mouth, eyebrows and forehead. These movements were not made by the actors, but by the direction of the show, who created the facial expressions independently.

The Silva Sauros

When Dinosaurs became A Família Dinosaurs on Brazilian TV, in 1992 in Xou da Xuxa, the original names of the characters had to be adapted to our culture. So Earl became Dino, Robbie became Bob, and Ethys became Zilda, but wife Fran and the other children, Charlene and Baby, stayed put. The family’s original name in the US (Sinclair) was part of a critique of the oil companies at the time.

In fact, the environmental theme was present throughout the series, culminating in its apocalyptic end. Twenty years before the debates gained space on social media, A Família Dinossauros was already dealing with topics such as sexism, women’s rights, trivialization of the female body, racism, drug use and minority rights. Although not clearly mentioned, the subjects appeared in the form of allusions and metaphors.