The differentials of the brand new and elegant cell phone

The Brazilian public can now purchase the LG Velvet, the new smartphone from the South Korean manufacturer that deviates from the traditional cellphone design pattern and presents a bold model, which stands out among the 2020 launches.

But what makes it such a different phone? Below we have gathered some of the main qualities of the LG Velvet, which include points that are essential for the consumer when defining which smartphone will buy.

A unique design

The look of the LG Velvet is what stands out the most in the model – which, according to the manufacturer itself, marks “a new era of elegance”. The smartphone brings a unique and differentiated style, marked by its name: Velvet. This word means “velvet” in English, while reinforcing the aspect of luxury and delicacy in the composition.

The finish is a layer of glass, with curved sides in 3D so that the user has ergonomics when holding the device without detracting from the elegance. The metallic edges and physical buttons on the side are discreet and match the set.

Another point that deserves attention is the presence of the traditional 3.5 mm headphone jack, a feature that is less and less present in high-performance models, but still essential for much of the community.

Even more subtle details were worked on to integrate the set of design. The sensors of the rear cameras were inspired by raindrops, positioned vertically and in order of size, with the LED flash being the last component. The front camera is also discreet, positioned in a drop shape at the top center of the screen.

The durability is guaranteed by two factors: the IP68 certification of resistance against water and dust, as well as the approval in military resistance tests, including in tests of falls and operation in extreme temperatures.



