It’s impossible that director John McTiernan, working on the classic action movie Die Hard in the late 1980s, could have predicted that audiences would still be arguing-three decades after the film’s release—about whether Die Hard was a Christmas movie or not. . McTiernan wasn’t going to make a Christmas movie… not by the traditional Hollywood standards of holiday history. But in the thriller starring Bruce Willis, there are more than enough elements linking him to the happiest season for everyone, from Bruce Willis’ mom to Democrats in the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, to express their opinion about the “Christmas” nature of the original “Die Hard” movie.

John McTiernan has already spoken out on this topic, believing that the joy experienced by everyone on the set turned “Die Hard” into a Christmas movie. However, the director recently appeared on the Empire Film podcast (opens in a new tab) to discuss “Predator” and “Die Hard”, and applied a more Zen approach to the conversation, telling the hosts:

It’s not for us to say, it’s people. The audience should say that. If the audience decides that they want to make a Christmas movie out of it, then it’s a Christmas movie. It turns out like this. It wasn’t conceived as a Christmas movie, although the fact that it was intentionally built around Christmas— but it wasn’t conceived as a Christmas movie. But the fact that it was a Christmas movie has a lot to do with, you know… because actually, from afar, when you look at it, it’s politically quite harsh. And the only reason the movie survived was because the people in the studio who wanted to stop it were tricked because they thought it was just an action movie about a Christmas party that went wrong.

What is it. But one of the reasons we continue to celebrate Die Hard to this day is that John McTiernan put levels of commentary on capitalism, heroism and more into his actions, creating a masterpiece that was created to stand the test of time… even if sequels are often debated as to whether, which one (if any) corresponds to the quality of the original. As for me, I am an apologist for “Die Hard 2: Die Hard”, but you can see what place it occupies in our official rating of “Die Hard” films.

There are so many other interesting aspects of Die Hard to discuss, so the fact that the Christmas debate continues to revolve around it is slightly frustrating. Especially after Bruce Willis’ recent retirement announcement, I would prefer that we use Die Hard as a springboard to talk about his contribution to cinema and the overall rating of his complete filmography.

You won’t find a more passionate Die-Hard fanatic than me. Apart from the MCU movies, this is my most favorite movie, an absolute masterpiece. But he joins films like Pulp Fiction, The Sixth Sense, The Loop, 12 Monkeys and Death to Her Face as the best Bruce Willis films ever made. Let’s move on to the Christmas conversation and start celebrating these works even harder.