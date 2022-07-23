The diagram shows exactly how much of “Star Wars” takes place on desert planets

As anyone who has seen “Star Wars” can confirm the fact that there is a lot of sand in the galaxy, and this is because Lucasfilm has always been able to shoot in deserted places. Maybe it’s because deserts are a great place to find talented, force—sensitive youth, but the new breakdown shows the exact number of deserts featured in Star Wars.

The first thing to keep in mind is to take into account the recent Star Wars spin-offs, since The Mandalorian owes its spaghetti western style to many things, and one of them is certainly the frequent use of desert landscapes, and the same goes for The Book. Boba Fett, of course. Despite this, there are still surprisingly many landscapes of Tatooine or Jakku in all three trilogies, so how much do all these places take up in terms of precious screen time?

Well, as Collider reports (click here to see another infographic), the three films with the most desert landscapes in the history of the franchise are “Skywalker. Sunrise” (6.9%), “Attack of Clones” (6.5%) and “Phantom”. “Threat” (6.3%), all of them have a less than double-digit share of execution time, unlike the aforementioned “Boba Fett’s Book” (32.3%) and “Mandalorian” (17.8%), both of which surpassed Obi-Wan Kenobi (6.2%). quite a margin. As for which films or TV series have less time in the sand, this honor goes to “Empire Strikes Back” with absolute zero (no, icy deserts don’t count), followed by “The Last Jedi” (1.4%) and “Revenge of the Sith (1.6%). For the rest, see the convenient Collider diagram below.

Now keep in mind that the calculation methods already take into account the much longer running time of the three “Star Wars” series available on Disney Plus. Instead, the goal is to determine what percentage of that execution time is devoted to the desert environment. Rounding up all the numbers between movies and shows, it turns out that Star Wars movies and shows spend a total of 12 hours and 33 minutes in the desert, which is just over a quarter of the total time of the franchise, that is, exactly 26.8% versus 73.2%. at different locations.

Why so much sand? Well, it’s obvious that Star Wars, mostly centered around Skywalkers, is of great importance (after all, it’s called the Skywalker saga for a reason), since both Anakin and his son Luke grew up on Tatooine, and this sense of familiarity is exactly why the writers decided that Ray will grow up in the desert. Perhaps the third season of “Andor,” “Ahsoka,” or “Mandalorian” could reverse this trend, or it could be something saved for Taika Waititi’s “Star Wars” project.

The Star Wars saga is now available on Disney Plus.