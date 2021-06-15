The Devil Wears Prada: Adrian Grenier Agrees That Nate Was The Villain

The Devil Wears Prada: If you’ve seen the movie The Devil Wears Prada, then you’ve probably wondered who the villain in the movie really is. At first, the viewer is led to believe that it is Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), Andy’s (Anne Hathaway) demanding boss.

But as the assistant seeks approval and, consequently, career success, her boyfriend Nate becomes increasingly frustrated, sulking when Andy misses his birthday or meets the boss.

Actor Adrian Grenier, who played Nate in the film, agreed that the character really was a bad boyfriend, but that he didn’t realize it at the time of shooting.

“Maybe it’s because I wasn’t mature enough as a man, just as Nate probably could have matured a little. I was as immature as he was at the time, so I couldn’t see his shortcomings, but after taking the time to reflect and talk about it on the internet, I realized the truth of that perspective,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Even after 15 years since its release, fans still raise questions about the two characters that demand Andy’s attention during the plot.

Grenier explains that Nate was still too immature for the main character. “He didn’t have what she needed because he was a fragile, hurt and immature boy. To all the Nates out there: let’s go! Grow up!” said the actor.