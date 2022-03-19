The Developers of the Rug Pull Meme Coin Are Behind This Altcoin!

As we also mentioned in Somanews news, the developers of the meme coin project Baby Musk Coin (BABYMUSK), named after Tesla CEO Elon Musk, defrauded their investors with a ‘rug pull’ in February. It seems that the scammers behind this project are at it again.

Are the developers of the meme coin BABYMUSK back with another altcoin?

The developers of Baby Musk Coin (BABYMUSK) disappeared after the carpet pulling operation and the altcoin price was almost zero. According to CoinMarketCap data, it is 99.57% below the all-time high it saw a month ago. In other words, it has been reset.

The project even raised over $2 million during its ICO in early February 2022. The developers behind the project have put in some effort to make the project look legitimate, saying they want to revolutionize the meme coin industry. Baby Musk Coin, which is now offline, even had a roadmap on its website explaining its future plans for the project.

According to the information obtained, the developers of Baby Musk Coin are now behind another token. According to its users, people who participated in the altcoin project’s airdrop were included in a Telegram group belonging to the project. Its developers evaporated, but this Telegram group did not close and remained functional. And that’s where things took off. Recently, the Telegram group took the name “Big Coin Discussion”.

According to experts, in the light of this information, the team behind the BABYMUSK scam may be establishing a new bench on a different project. Because the ‘rug pull’ scammers, who are thought to be the developers of Baby Musk Coin, are now advertising an altcoin project called Big Coin (BIG).

Big promises are made to investors on the project’s website and it is claimed that this project will be “the next big event”. According to experts, the big event mentioned may be a new carpet pulling or honey trap operation. However, it is possible for now to say with certainty that this altcoin project is exactly a carpet pulling or honey trap scam. On the other hand, considering the existence of projects that are frequently experienced in the crypto market and that make its investors suffer, it is useful to act cautiously.