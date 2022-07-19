The developers of Lord of the Rings: Rise To War tease the appearance of a new character

Developer NetEase Games recently teased that a new legendary hero of Middle-Earth will join the battle in The Lord of the Rings: Rising to War. The action of the mobile strategic wargame takes place in the fantasy setting of the Third Era, allowing iconic characters and locations from across the franchise to appear. The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War E3 showcase teased the game ahead of its September 2021 launch, and NetEase Games seems determined to continue supporting the fantasy game.

In The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, players can use a variety of iconic characters from across the franchise to fight for supremacy. Players can join factions, raise an army and explore Middle-Earth in search of a Single Ring. The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War breaks down the series’ confusing timeline in an attempt to create an immersive mobile experience as the game takes place during the truce period that temporarily ends the War of the Ring. The timeline of “The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War” does not follow J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels, potentially allowing a figure long dead before the appearance of the original book trilogy.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, developer NetEase Games announced that Isildur may join The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War in future seasons. The legendary king of Gondor and Arnor is known for leading the attack against Sauron and successfully cutting the Ring of Omnipotence from his finger. However, Isildur, unfortunately, succumbed to the temptation of the Ring and prevented its timely destruction before he met a dishonorable end. NewEase Games did not provide details about Isildur’s inclusion in the mobile strategy game, although the character’s mention suggests an upcoming introduction.

While The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is about to expand its list of Middle-Earth heroes, the Lord of the Rings: Gollum game will highlight one particularly interesting Tolkien character. In the upcoming stealth game, players will play as a spoiled hobbit before the events of The Lord of the Rings. Gollum will strive to find his precious Ring of Omnipotence, but the actions of the players may force him to either accept his obsession or follow his more docile personality of Smeagol. Although little gameplay has been shown, Lord of the Rings: Gollum will allow players to use the dexterity of the titular characters to dodge enemies or knock them off their feet.

“The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War” allows the player to claim Middle-Earth along with iconic characters from J.R.R. Tolkien’s World. Although no official plans have been disclosed, NetEase Games has hinted that King Isildur will appear in the game soon. A mobile strategy game allows players to fight for control of the Ring of Omnipotence, and Isildur has a particularly infamous quest for a dark relic.