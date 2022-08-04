The developers of Gotham Knights believe that killing Batman was a good Idea

It’s hard to imagine Gotham City without Batman. But that’s exactly what the team working on Gotham Knights did, creating a version of the famous fictional city without the caped crusader. Instead, Gotham Knights will focus on Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood and Robin as they battle to protect Gotham from the virus spreading throughout the city. Gotham Knights’ decision to kill Batman is certainly bold, and the WB Games Montreal team recently explained why they got rid of Gotham’s defender.

In an interview with GamesRadar, Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur Marty stated that “[Batman] just takes up all the space, he takes all the air out of the room,” implying that with Batman in the game, a lot of players would think it was about him, and not about his successors taking over his role. Keri Young continued this point by saying that Batman’s absence in Gotham Knights “really drives” the game characters. “There are different moments when everyone wonders, ‘If Batman was here, I think he would have done this,'” Young began. “But they don’t have it, and so they have to figure out how to do it their own way, and that’s a big part of their interest and drive.”

Then it seems that WB Games Montreal considers killing Batman the best solution for Gotham Knights. This will give the other characters some time to prove themselves, and an event that will connect them as a group, but the story of Gotham Knights will focus not only on the state of the characters after Batman’s death. As already mentioned, there is a plot revolving around Gotham, which is threatened by a virus, and it seems that the villains behind this virus will be the Court of Owls.

Of course, there are some fans who still believe that Batman will appear in Gotham Knights, and that he will live secretly throughout the game events only to be saved for disclosure at the end. However, WB Games Montreal was adamant that the focus was shifting away from Batman and that he was dead. Even with these constant reminders that Batman is no more, it seems that fans will accept this fact only when the game is revealed.

Of course, there is a lot of evidence indicating that Batman is probably dead and disappeared in Gotham Knights. Perhaps some proof of this can be found in the upcoming prequel comic, which will give fans an idea of Batman’s last case before the events of Gotham Knights.

The release of Gotham Knights is scheduled for October 25 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.