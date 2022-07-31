The developers of Goat Simulator 3 offer various explanations for the strange name

Recently, the publication Coffee Stain reported that the release date of Goat Simulator 3 is November 17. The original Goat Simulator is known for its wild antics with goats, and in the simulator itself there is almost everything and everything that is possible. The disclosure, of course, was as crazy as anyone who has played Goat Simulator would expect, but perhaps the wildest detail lies in the title.

There is no goat simulator 2. The coffee spot goes straight from the first entry into the triquel, without any explanation so far. Of course, the obvious reason is that such a move is as much fun as the content of the original game, and it’s something that few games can get away with in the industry. However, in a recent PlayStation blog, Coffee Stain Publishing acknowledged fan confusion around the strange name. It seems the publisher has asked the development team from Coffee Stain North to explain why Goat Simulator 3 will be the next title, but despite a lot of responses, Coffee Stain says it can’t get a straight answer, “which isn’t totally surprising since they’re a bit of a weird group.”

Rasmus Bjork said it was because the cover featured three goats, and programmer Olivia Follin reportedly replied: “Wait, we didn’t do Goat Simulator 2?” 3D artist Philip Bretschneider said there was a reason, but he forgot about it, while one game producer turned to the publishing team: “Someone from the publishing team said that, and we didn’t want to fix them.” Another reason why this title is a triquel, according to creative director Santiago Ferroro, is that the title God of War: Ragnarok is already occupied.

Other explanations from the development team include that it would be strange to call it Goat Sim 4, that it’s just a typo, and one of them responded with a quote from Call of Duty: Black Ops: “Numbers, Mason, what do they mean? ?” There may have been one serious response among the group, although because of how serious it is and because of the other responses, it’s hard to tell if this is part of a joke or just a marketing ploy. Anyway, it’s pretty funny and maybe other developers would like them to just do it. According to Goat Simulator 3 producer Sebastian Zetreus, “so much time has passed since the release of Goat Simulator 1 that Goat Simulator 2 as a name simply does not embody all the advances in modeling technology that we have implemented.”

According to Coffee Stain, Goat Simulator protagonist Pilgor also offered an answer. Pilgor is a playable goat on every card, he is described as the god of chaos, “and sometimes even portrayed as a demon who came to punish humanity for its sins.” Pilgor’s explanation is quite simple: “Baaaaaaaaa.”

Goat Simulator 3 is released on November 17 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.