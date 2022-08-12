The developers of Cult of the Lamb told which player will choose “good” or “evil”

Recently released by the cult of the Lamb was one of the most anticipated games in the genre of bagel in recent times, preceding its release, and it’s no secret why. “bagel”, which creates the main gameplay.

Seeing how players create and maintain their own sinister cult consisting of forest animals, the various possibilities and paths available to the player are almost limitless. James Pirmain, art director of the cult of the Lamb, recently spoke with the game big words to talk about the various ways that players can manage their cult, both good and evil, and how this choice directly affects the gameplay.

Good versus Evil in the Cult of the Lamb

Despite the constantly sinister themes and aesthetics that are present in the Cult of the Lamb, the gameplay is not limited to leading your flock through fear and intimidation. James Pirmain emphasized the importance that the developers attached to the fact that such a variety of approaches were used in the game, while the spirit in which the player chooses leadership affects how the cult develops and how followers relate to the player.

We definitely wanted to give the players a choice to be good or evil. If you want to treat your followers well and be a kind and respected leader, you may well do it. If you want to be a tyrannical maniac who sacrifices any follower who doubts you and then forces others to eat poop – you can do it too!

As you progress through the game, you will establish new doctrines for your cult, and you will be given a choice between two unlockable doctrines. Will you choose a wedding ritual and marry a follower, or a ritual fighting pit where 2 followers will fight to the death? Which will you choose: the ability to inspire your followers and make them believe more, or the ability to bully and bully them into working harder? The decisions you make will help determine what kind of cult leader you will become.

Working with wayward cult members in the “Cult of the Lamb”

Given how a player’s choice to inspire fear or hope in their cult directly affects how the cult is progressing, certain approaches predictably will not suit every member of the cult. As the basic principles of the cult change and adapt to the decisions of the player, some followers may become disillusioned and start following the “false prophets”. While he doesn’t need to be identified with Salem-style social deduction mechanics, how the player handles these misguided cult members will have a big impact on the cult as a whole.

It will be clear when one of your followers loses faith in you. Unhappy followers will eventually turn against you and will loudly try to convince others to leave your cult. It’s up to you to decide what to do in this situation — will you calmly talk to them and re-educate them on the way of the Lamb? Will you throw them in jail so that your other followers can laugh at them? Will you sacrifice them to the gods in front of your other followers, or will you kill them at night when no one is watching and then serve them for breakfast? These are decisions that a leader should make.

The variety of gameplay that this unique mechanic contributes to is one of the most attractive elements of the Cult of the Lamb that distinguish this game from other bagels that distinguish this game from other bagels. Considering how bold the fusion of two relatively distant genres is already, the high level of skill and detail that were invested in both of them in the Cult of the Lamb predictably made the game extremely popular among bagel fans.

Cult of the Lamb is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.