The developer of “Marvel’s Midnight Suns” shared a “new look” at the game

Today (October 13) Firaxis Games will broadcast a new look at its new Marvel’s Midnight Suns game.

This “new spectacular view” will be broadcast on the official Firaxis channel on Twitch and will air at 18:00 Moscow time / 10:00 Pacific Time / 13:00 Eastern time / 19:00 Central European time.

At the moment, it’s unclear exactly what the developer plans to tell about Marvel’s Midnight Suns, but given that its release date is approaching, it could provide fans with completely new gameplay footage.

Midnight Suns from Marvel, which was scheduled for release in March 2022, but was then postponed, is due to be released on December 2 for PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 with an exact release date for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo. The switch will be confirmed later.

Firaxis, best known for developing XCOM, said that Midnight Suns from Marvel will not only be a tactical game, but will also include role-playing elements that will be as important as “the whole second half of the game.” .

The title will feature iconic superheroes from the Marvel universe, such as Wolverine, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Iron Man, Blade, Captain Marvel, Magic, Captain America, Spider-Man and Nico Minoru. It’s unclear if more iconic heroes will appear in the game in the future.

To learn more, you can check out our guide to everything you need to know about Marvel’s Midnight Suns, including trailers, gameplay, story details, and more.

