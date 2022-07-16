The developer of Final Fantasy 16 explains why the game is not turn-based

One of the most anticipated releases for Square Enix fans in 2023 is the next major installment of the legendary long-running Japanese role-playing game franchise Final Fantasy 16. Over the past few months, a lot of news about the game has appeared, giving fans an extensive overview. in the game. The screening of Final Fantasy 16 on Sony State of Play highlighted a number of features, such as Akon’s summoning, plot, combat, and more.

The fighting style is a stumbling block for fans: veterans condemn the transition of the series from turn-based battles, and Final Fantasy 16 pays great attention to the action-oriented gameplay. The last numbered Final Fantasy game to use a turn-based system was Final Fantasy 10 back in 2001, and all the major games after it were role-playing games. Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida spoke about the gap between fans of turn-based and action role-playing games and why this game chooses the latter.

In an interview with Famitsu, translated by VGC, Yoshida explains that his team had to “overestimate” the audience who liked Final Fantasy 16. He notes that he is from an older generation of gamers who grew up playing team-based and turn-based role-playing games, where some find it an exciting and engaging experience. He admits that some representatives of the younger generation, especially those who do not usually play role-playing games, do not find the choice of teams and participation in turn-based battles attractive.

Yoshida explains that this generational gap has only widened with the development of console technologies, in which there is a push towards action mechanics in role-playing games rather than turn-based games such as Final Fantasy, giving an example of how easy it is to perform actions without a command. system. He adds that this is not a dispute about what is good and what is bad, but rather it all depends on the preferences and age of the player.

Yoshida notes that he still likes turn-based role-playing games and would like to continue working on them, but also notes the sales forecast for Final Fantasy 16 and the impact it should have. He also mentions the absence of an open world in Final Fantasy 16, where he states that, in his opinion, it would have taken him and his team 15 years to develop it. Yoshida also states that the next game may return to a turn—based system or even move to an open world, but the Final Fantasy 16 being developed is one that is within his current vision.

Final Fantasy 16 will be released in the summer of 2023 on PS5.