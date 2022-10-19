The Developer of Bayonetta 3 Disputes The Statement of The Voice Actress That She Was Offered $ 4,000 For a Recurring Role

Hot Potato: Bayonetta has been a favorite series among fans of action games with the main characters in jumpsuits for more than a decade, despite the fact that after the first game it became exclusive to Nintendo. The third part will appear on Switch next week, but its launch is overshadowed by a salary dispute involving an actor who voices the main character.

Over the weekend, Hella Taylor, the star of Bayonetta and Bayonetta II, announced that she will not appear in the third game when it is released on October 28. She stated that the reason was that Nintendo and developer Platinum Games offered her a total of $4,000. repeat the role. Taylor rejected the low offer and urged people to boycott the game in a video that has racked up more than 9.5 million views on Twitter.

Bloomberg reports that there may be more to this story. It says that, according to two people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by the publication, Platinum Games wanted to hire Taylor for at least five recording sessions, paying $3,000 to $4,000 for each four-hour session in the studio, which totaled at least $15,000.

Sources claim that Taylor declined the offer because she wanted a six-figure sum and a balance. This led to Platinum Games replacing Taylor with Jennifer Hale, best known for voicing female Commander Shepard in Mass Effect.

In response, Taylor called the sources’ claims “absolute lies,” adding that Platinum is “trying to save their ass and the game.”

Hideki Kamiya, chief executive of Bayonetta 3, called Taylor’s video “sad and deplorable” in a Twitter post before deactivating his account.

Regardless of what may be true, most people agree that this sheds light on the relatively small amount that voice actors are paid for games that sometimes bring in millions. Brian Descartes, who played Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption II, said he was also offered $4,000 to work on the big-budget game, and Sean Chiplock said he was paid about $3,000 to voice three characters in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of. Wild.

“Some people might think that getting $4,000 for a game sounds amazing,” John Schwab, who plays Buttercup in The Witcher franchise, told The Guardian. “But the commitment required to make a game—we’re talking about dozens and dozens of hours of recording. And on top of that, trips that no one pays for, agent fees, taxes […] People think you come in, work two hours, and the game comes out. Absolutely not.”