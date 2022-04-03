The details of the Green Goblin costume are explained by the No Way Home concept art

The finer details of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin costume were correctly explained in the recently presented concept art “Spider-Man: There is No Way Home.”

One of the reasons the film was such a success is its multiverse premise. The spell of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) goes awry and opens the door for people from other universes to enter the MCU. This means that characters from the Spider-Man franchises before the MCU can interact with a version of Holland's character. Much of the buzz lately has been around the reappearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, but fans have also been excited to see villains like the Green Goblin. Willem Dafoe returned for the first time since the Sam Raimi trilogy and received huge praise for his broken Norman Osborn.

One of the reasons the film was such a success is its multiverse premise. The spell of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) goes awry and opens the door for people from other universes to enter the MCU. This means that characters from the Spider-Man franchises before the MCU can interact with a version of Holland’s character. Much of the buzz lately has been around the reappearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, but fans have also been excited to see villains like the Green Goblin. Willem Dafoe returned for the first time since the Sam Raimi trilogy and received huge praise for his broken Norman Osborn.

No wonder the Green Goblin is wearing a new costume for “Spider-Man: there is no way home.” It’s filled with exciting details, and now concept artist Josh Nice has shared his opinion on the costume. Although some of Nizzi’s ideas did not translate into “No Way Home”, his explanations of some elements are of great importance for detailing the thinking of the new Green Goblin. For example, Nizzi said that the torn hoodie that Norman snatches from the shelter should resemble the hood and cape from the comics, and that he began using parts of his gilding to enhance the costume. Check it out at the bottom.

Defoe’s latest appearance as the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Home gives viewers the best of both worlds. There are scenes with a normal, brilliant version of Norman Osborn, but the crazy Goblin still lingers inside and comes out at a crucial moment. With a single action, the Green Goblin Defoe has established himself as one of the MCU’s best villains — an impressive feat considering how he first appeared outside of the franchise. The No Way Home concept art once again shows how much effort and effort was invested in its return.

Whether the Green Goblin will ever return is still unknown, although it is unlikely now. He returns to his real universe at the end of Spider-Man: there is no way home,” and only one more multiverse crisis will be able to bring him back. At the same time, many fans are currently calling on Raimi to make a real Spider-Man 4 with Maguire in costume. Such a film will give Defoe another chance to play the villain. Even if it never happens, he’s definitely made the most of his role and he’s found a place for himself in Marvel history. It’s still pretty cool for the first ever big-screen villain Spider-Man.