The Destiny 2 Player Has an Idea to Improve the Vanguard Ops Playlist

Since its first release in 2017, Destiny 2 has delivered a lot of content to players. From DLC to new weapons and subclasses, the title works to make gamers feel excited to keep playing. But some actions in Destiny 2 are in dire need of an update. Aside from the occasional map update, Destiny’s crucible has remained largely unchanged for years. Buffs like Le Monarque’s can make the gameplay more interesting, but players still crave more. The same can be said about the Vanguard Ops playlist, which can benefit from new content.

Fortunately, there are many easy ways Bungie can introduce more content beyond the new DLC and Destiny subclasses. In fact, a Destiny 2 fan on Reddit pointed out that some of Destiny’s current content is perfect for a Vanguard Ops playlist.

Reddit user RazuriRapisu recently wrote in the Destiny 2 subreddit that Vanguard Ops could be better with content that was added to the title with the Shadowkeep extension. DLC for players who don’t know has been added to the name of Nightmare and Empire Hunts. PvE modes are pleasantly complex and, most importantly, interesting. Destiny 2 has eight nightmare hunts and three empire hunts that can add a lot of fun to the Vanguard Ops playlist.

Indeed, although Destiny brings players new content with each season, there are a few actions that are neglected. Free events like Crucible and Vanguard Ops don’t seem as important to developers as seasonal content. Hunting nightmares in Destiny 2 can help players experience a greater variety of playlists in the game. While Hunts may not solve the problems faced by Destiny fans, they can certainly make the game more interesting for long-time players.

Of course, dedicated Destiny fans don’t play it because they like Vanguard Ops. Many players simply like the world created by Destiny, and they are happy to see how the story develops in future seasons and additions of Destiny 2. As the FPS title progresses towards the next big DLC, Lightfall, and the subsequent conclusion of the Destiny 2 story, players can hope for updates to some standard actions, but should not be surprised, however, if Bungie decides to focus on the campaign, the continuation of which is eagerly awaited by millions of players.

Destiny 2 is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.