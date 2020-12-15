The designer of iPhones is on the agenda with Ferrari!

Jony Ive, who left his job at Apple in November 2019, founded his own company. Jony Ive, whom we know from Apple allegedly, is among the strongest candidates for the Ferrari CEO seat. It is also stated that Luca Maestri, who is currently Apple CFO, is also a candidate.

Two strong candidates for Ferrari CEO seat: Jony Ive and Luca Maestri

Jony Ive, who started working at Apple in 1992 and led the Apple design team from 1996 to 2019, gave his resignation in November 2019. Serving large companies with his company called LoveFrom, which he founded with Marc Newson, Ive came up with a new claim.

Louis Camilleri announced that he was leaving Ferrari for personal reasons in the past few weeks. It was claimed that many people, including former Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao, were candidates for the CEO seat vacant due to this separation. One of the anonymous sources contacted by Reuters stated that this claim was unfounded.

Apple CFO Luca Maestri and Jony Ive have yet to comment on the issue. Considering that Louis Camilleri comes from the food industry, it is thought that both candidates are likely to be appointed.

Another source, who made a statement to Reuters about his CEO role, stated that the appointment may take time.



