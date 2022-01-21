The Design Of The OPPO Enco X2, The Next Rivals Of Apple’s AirPods, Is Filtered

OPPO Enco X2: The Asian manufacturer has become one of the great references when it comes to buying a technological product. And it is that, OPPO has a catalog of mobile phones beyond any doubt. But it also boasts all kinds of gadgets, such as its complete headphone division with which to compete with Apple’s AirPods.

now we have just discovered that the OPPO Enco X that were presented in 2020 will have a successor very shortly. We are talking about the new OPPO Enco X2, which have just been leaked revealing their design.

It should be noted that the source of the leak is Ice Universe, one of the great leaksters and whose hit rate is quite high, so we can give enough truth to the information that this user has published through his Twitter account.

This will be the OPPO Enco X2

As you can see in the message that it has published through the popular micro-news social network, OPPO has renewed the design of its headphones to offer a more compact product that is reminiscent of Apple’s AirPods Pro.

One of the most interesting details has to do with Dynaudio, a Danish manufacturer specializing in sound solutions and with great prestige in the sector. And it seems that OPPO has once again turned to this renowned firm to give the Enco X2 a sound beyond doubt.

Other details that we have been able to see is that this model will boast a matte finish, in addition to a USB Type C port. As for the possible technical characteristics of the next alternative to the AirPods Pro from the Asian manufacturer, at the moment they are a complete mystery, but we can assume that this new version of OPPO’s Enco family will boast water resistance, in addition to noise cancellation.

This last element has become an essential feature in any TWS headset today. In any case, we will have to wait for the manufacturer to announce the presentation date of these enigmatic OPPO Enco X2 to find out more details about some helmets that, for now, look pretty good.

The truth is that the firm has its new OPPO Find X5 Pro phone on the starting grid, which could be presented in the coming weeks. And these new headphones could be the perfect complement for this terminal, so we can assume that both devices will be presented on the same date.