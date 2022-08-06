The design of the live action movie MODOK “Ant-Man 3” is potentially revealed in the MCU fan art

Upon learning of his inclusion in the film, Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania apparently revealed the MODOK live-action design. The exact plot details of the Marvel Cinematic Universe triquel are currently being kept secret, although it is said that the film follows the main characters Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, who embark on an adventure through the Quantum World. Ant-Man and the Wasp, as well as the latter’s parents Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, will face a powerful time-traveling enemy known as Kang the Conqueror.

Along with Rudd and Lilly, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” will feature the return of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, a variant of his role as Loki, Michael Douglas as Hank and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet. The film will also mark the MCU debut of Katherine Newton as Scott’s daughter Cassie, who has acquired a costume similar to that of Ant-Man, and Bill Murray in an unknown villain role. Theories continue to circulate regarding the story of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania, namely the inclusion of one cult villain from the comics, and now viewers can see their appearance for the first time.

After the first shots of the film, shown at Comic-Con in San Diego, artist Pranesh Kumar posted a new fan art on Instagram, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania.” The image shows a live MODOK design for the upcoming MCU triquel, which apparently shows how the iconic villain will appear in the upcoming movie. Take a look at the art below:

In response to a comment on his post, Kumar notes that although the live-action MODOK design shown on the art is “fan art”, he based it on a sketch from the SDCC movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, during which Marvel CEO Kevin Feige confirmed that it appeared. which, in turn, led to some speculation that Bill Murray was chosen. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, MODOC was a man who worked for the arms trade organization Advanced Idea Mechanics, better known as A.I.M., who underwent a variety of medical experiments to increase his intelligence by turning him into a big-headed figure using a hovercraft for mobility. MODOK continued to act as a recurring antagonist in Marvel comics, including Captain America, Miss Marvel, and Gwenpool.

Although it has not been confirmed that the MCU fan art is the official MODOK design for live performances in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania, many have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the appearance of the iconic villain, comparing everything from Bionicle Figurines to Transformer and Mr. Electrician George Lopez from Adventures Sharkboy and Lavagirl”. Given that the real trailer for the MCU triquel has not yet been released, and the movie is still six months away, it seems possible that if MODOK’s real-time design was real, Marvel could have changed it to better appease fans, almost the same way. veins like Sonic the Hedgehog. Viewers will have to closely monitor the proper disclosure of MODOK ahead of the release of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” on February 17, 2023.