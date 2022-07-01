The design of the Disney Star Wars bar is inspired by the Han Solo movie

The detailed design of the new Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge by Disney Wish Cruise Line is inspired by the movie “Han Solo: Star Wars. Stories”. After the success of the movie “Rogue One: Star Wars. Directed by Ron Howard, “Solo” follows the main character Alden Ehrenreich and Chewbacca 10 years before the events of “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope”, when they joined the underworld of the galaxy.

As one of the most popular franchises in history, Disney made no mistake when it acquired the parent company of “Star Wars” Lucasfilm in 2012. the original TV series, and now the hyperspace living room of “Star Wars” aboard the Disney Wish, launched in 2022. While kids are welcome during the day, the adults-only night bar is filled with signature “Star Wars”-inspired cocktails like the $5,000 Kaiburr Crystal, a videographic that launches the bar across the galaxy through hyperspace, and various Star Wars relics. knowledge.

Screen Rant had an incredible opportunity to tour the hyperspace lounge of Disney Wish Star Wars, which included an exclusive interview with the team about the inspiration of the bar. Taking as a basis one of the most underrated “Star Wars” projects of the Disney era, the design and layout of the new bar are inspired by the film “Han Solo: Star Wars Stories”, which featured various elite lounges on ships such as Dryden Vos. Thus, the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge reflects the more modern luxury establishments with metal details and fine leather trim that Khan went through during his solo robbery. Watch Screen Rant’s exclusive video of the Solo-inspired Star Wars bar below.

Rather than continuing the franchise’s noted focus on Tatooine, Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge focuses on many of the galaxy’s less explored planets and cultures. “Solo: Star Wars. The new Disney Wish could easily have worked with an exact replica of the classic Mos Eisley Cantina, but decided to charter less familiar territory for a whole new fan experience.

The choice of Solo: A Star Wars Story as a source of inspiration for the bar’s design may also be related to Disney’s expectation of the franchise’s next stand-alone movie. While “Star Wars” has mostly shifted to Disney+ series with series like “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett,” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Disney is already planning several upcoming standalone feature films, including “Rogue Squadron” and Taika Waititi’s untitled “Star Wars” movie. Despite the constant attention to the Skywalker saga, Disney Wish’s Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge pays homage to one of the most unique parts of the franchise.