The design and characteristics of the Oppo A77 are revealed!

Oppo introduced the A77 5G model in June last year. In August, a new version of this device with 4G was launched. Today there is a poster revealing the new model of the series. Here are the design and features of the Oppo A77s…

Design and features of Oppo A77s

The design and functions of the Oppo A77 were presented on the advertising poster, which we placed in the image below. The device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which is manufactured using a 6-nm architecture. It also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

When we look at the front of the device, we are greeted by a 6.56-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution and a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz. There is also a camera section in the form of a teardrop-shaped cutout. It is believed that by 2022, when we began to see AMOLED screens even in the initial segment, an LCD panel with HD resolution was included in order to reduce the price of the product as much as possible.

On the battery side, we see a 5000 mAh battery, which has become today’s standard. This 33W SUPERVOOC-enabled device can be quickly charged using the adapter that is included in the package. The poster states that it will be available in two colors: sky blue and starry black.

On the back panel we see a camera island with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device has 3 cameras in total, including an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front panel.

The device will come out of the box with ColorOS 12.1 installed. It also has IP54 water and dust protection. Other design features are very similar to the A77 5G and 4G models.

