The deputy of the Outer Banks family, who died, says that the actors were supportive, but there is one way that everyone can help

In a tragic twist of real events, on July 5, a member of the crew of one of the most exciting Netflix TV shows, Outer Banks, died as a result of a hit-and-run. His name was Alexander “AJ” Jennings, and he was 22 years old at the time of his death. Jennings worked as a replacement for Chase Stokes, the lead actor who plays the show’s character John B. Stokes spoke about the accident that claimed his friend’s life, saying he was “shattered” and “still trying to figure out” why it had to happen in the first place. Most recently, the Jennings family shared that the actors provided great support after the tragedy, but there is one way that everyone can help change their minds even more.

“Outer Shoals,” about the tangled teenage conflicts of an offshore group of friends from North Carolina, was renewed by Netflix for a third season last December. Among what we know at the moment about season 3 is that the cast was filming in Charleston, South Carolina, for several months, including AJ Jennings, right up to his untimely death. In an interview with TMZ, his mother, Lujin Jennings, noted that both the actors and the film crew generously offered to cover the costs of organizing her son’s funeral.

This is definitely a nice gesture on their part. However, AJ Jennings’ mom told the publication that the best way for fans and others to honor the stuntman’s memory would be to donate to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Apparently, the late performer was born in Russia and was adopted by his family when he was only 18 months old. They say that the invasion of Russia and the ongoing conflict with Ukraine have upset him very much, so any donations to the organization on his behalf go to a cause close and dear to his heart. The funds will be used to provide supplies and basic necessities to Ukrainian refugees who are currently leaving their country.

Other celebrities have also campaigned for donations in recent months as the Russian-Ukrainian conflict continues to shake the region. Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, and her husband Ashton Kutcher have already helped raise more than $30 million as part of a homemade GoFundMe campaign. Meanwhile, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel shared that her nonprofit organization raised more than $100 million for Ukraine in the latest update, according to The Ellen Show.

This is a good reason that will bring much-needed positivity after a shocking accident. It is reported that AJ Jennings was hit by two cars while walking on the highway between James Island in Charleston and Folly Beach. After the collision, both cars drove away, leaving the young man at the scene. As of this writing, the crime is currently being investigated by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, according to their press release, but no suspects have been located or arrested.

Although AJ Jennings has already left, he is clearly not forgotten by his family, friends and the rest of the Outer Banks cast. Fans who want to honor his life in the way his family believes can make a donation on the website www.ifrc.org/donate or www.icrc.org/en/donate/ukraine . We here at CinemaBlend express our condolences.