The Demon Slayer has never looked better in an incredible new artbook

After the debut of the world-famous manga “Demon Killer: Kimetsu no Yaiba”, Koeharu Gotouge instantly became one of the most popular working manga artists. The world fell in love with their art and the story of the brothers and sisters Tanjiro and Nezuko, as well as their journey painted in beautiful battle scenes. Next year, fans will have the opportunity to take home The Art of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, an art anthology by Koyoharu Gotouge that celebrates Demon Slayer in all its visual splendor.

An instant hit, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the best-selling manga of all time, with 29.5 million copies sold in 2021. the film will be released in 2020. Both projects were wildly successful and received critical and public acclaim, which further strengthened the place of Demon Slayer in the cultural spirit of the time. The series expanded into the world of light Japanese short stories with three stories by Ai Yajima and illustrated by creator Koeharu Gotouge titled “Flower of Happiness”, “One-Winged Butterfly” and “Signs of the Wind”. English-language editions of these issues will be available for purchase in the fall of 2022. The bottom line is that a lot of Demon Slayer content is available to fans, and VIZ Media has just announced another exciting project for this series.

On February 28, 2023, fans who can’t get enough of the scenes between the Demon Slayer’s best allies, Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, will have the opportunity to take home the first Demon Slayer art anthology titled “The Art of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba”. Koeharu Gotoge! It will be a collection of complex and fantastically beautiful color drawings that the series is famous for, in addition to numerous chapter pages, illustrations, bonus manga content and comments from the creators themselves. Releases like this are always an invaluable addition to the series because they provide insight into creative choices and also give fans a glimpse into the artist’s thoughts and thought process when creating a Demon Killer.

The collection will feature original character concept designs and an exclusive cover for “Demon Slayer”. They will be mostly in color, but with a few exclusive black and white elements, which will make the anthology a guaranteed collectible. Fans will be able to see how Koeharu Gotoge’s artistic style has evolved in the series, and look inside their artistic process for this beloved series. Considering how Demon Slayer has already expanded his light novels, this artbook is an exciting addition to the series.

In a series where every panel feels like a work of art, the anthology from Koyoharu Gotouge seems a must-read for fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The Demon Slayer has been able to adapt to any type of media, and now fans will be able to see how the series began as a manga with breathtaking concept art and design, in this incredible new artbook.