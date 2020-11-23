The Demogorgon may be Will Byers, but from the future

Stranger Things también ha construido su propia mitología con una dimensión paralela conocida como Upside Down y diferentes monstruos, aunque todavía tiene mucho que explorar y explicar sobre ellos.

One fan shared a Stranger Things theory that explains how the Demogorgon is actually Will Byers from the future, all based on details about the Demogorgon’s behavior thus far.

The fact that Demogorgon and Will were the same would explain how the monster knew where to find Will even though it did nothing to get his attention and why it didn’t kill him, as it did with Barb in Stranger Things.

It would also explain why the Mind Flayer used it in season 2 of Stranger Things and why, as Will put it, it didn’t want to kill him but everyone else. Killing Will would represent a great paradox, so the Demogorgon had to take him away.

The Mind Flayer kept him safe by possessing him in Stranger Things, which also ties in with Will’s description of his visions as “memories”, which could be his futures, but he sees them as the monster’s memories, as he has yet to tell They have happened.

Looking at how he ended up transforming into such a monster and what his presence in the human / past world represents, everything becomes more complicated, with time travel, paradoxes, multiple timelines and more adding to the Stranger Things mix. .



