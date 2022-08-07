The deleted “Return of the Jedi” Scene Almost Redeemed Obi-Wan’s Lie to Luke

Obi-Wan’s lies to Luke Skywalker throughout the original Star Wars trilogy are revealed in Return of the Jedi, but Yoda’s deleted dialogue would redeem Kenobi. Darth Vader’s revelation that he is Anakin Skywalker in The Empire Strikes Back is perhaps the greatest plot twist in the Star Wars franchise, although it also reveals that Obi-Wan (Alec Guinness) and Yoda (Frank Oz) lied to Luke (Mark). Hamill) about his father. However, Yoda’s remarks in the cut-out frames of “Return of the Jedi” soften the blow a little, adding nuances to the deception of the Jedi, which lasted for decades.

In A New Hope, Obi-Wan tells Luke that Anakin Skywalker was a Jedi hero who was betrayed and killed by Darth Vader. At that time, the original Star Wars trilogy was not yet fully planned, so although George Lucas was thinking about making Darth Vader Luke’s secret father, he would not really canonize it until he reworked Lee Brackett’s interpretation of the story for Empire. At the insistence of Richard Marquand, who consulted with a psychologist about this, Lucas allowed “Return of the Jedi” to include an additional scene on Dagobah, in which Yoda and Obi-Wan reveal to Luke the whole truth about their plan to defeat the Sith. .

Unused footage of Yoda’s death scene in Return of the Jedi would add an extra layer to his and Obi-Wan’s lies. Yoda confesses to Luke, “Obi-Wan would have told you a long time ago if I’d let him,” pointing out that none of the Jedi wanted to keep Luke in the dark, but did it because he thought it was the best way to defeat Darth. Vader and the Emperor. In this added context, Obi-Wan and Yoda’s deception, while still morally questionable (given that they trained Luke to kill his father), seems much more reluctant and tragic on both sides, speaking of the old Jedi’s ongoing failures. Order.

How Yoda’s Cut ROTJ Dialogue Explains Obi-Wan’s Lies

Yoda, Obi-Wan and Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) develop their long–term plan to defeat the Sith at the end of the movie “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith”. When the time comes, one or both of Anakin’s children will be trained by the Jedi to kill Vader and the Emperor, liberate the galaxy and allow the Jedi to return. Unfortunately, the plan was also to keep Luke and Leia in the dark about their father’s true identity, which, as Yoda’s deleted dialogue indicates, was not an easy solution.

Obi-Wan wished Luke had known the truth from the beginning, but he and Yoda couldn’t risk the fate of the galaxy. Unfortunately, if everything had gone according to plan, Luke would have found out about his father’s true identity after his murder, which would probably have been a traumatic discovery in this context. Although Obi-Wan and Yoda had the best of intentions in mind and wanted Luke to know the truth, instead they ended up perpetuating problems with their generation of Jedi.

The old Jedi Order had a deplorable tendency to make morally questionable decisions for the common good. This included recruiting potential Jedi in infancy and working as a paramilitary force for Republican politicians. Hiding the truth from Luke and almost pushing him to unconsciously parricide, Luke was understandably disappointed as soon as he found out the truth, the deleted dialogue of Return of the Jedi shows that Obi-Wan and Yoda were ultimately not happy with their actions either.