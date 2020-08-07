The decision to work from Facebook new home

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many companies have implemented the home-working model to provide a safer environment for their employees. One of these companies, Facebook, would have thought that it had yielded from the home working system that the company gave its employees voluntarily approval to continue working from home until July 2021, if they wanted.

Facebook can further extend working from home

Facebook, which currently holds the title of being the world’s largest social media platform, freed company employees to work from home in order to minimize the impact of health conditions during the coronavirus outbreak. Facebook spokesperson Nneka Noville underlined in a statement made on Thursday that such a decision was taken based on the guidance of health and public experts, and that in addition to the decision to extend the process of working from home, an additional $ 1000 will be added to the salaries of the teammates working from home. “We keep health and safety in the forefront,” said Noville, responding by citing a tweet on the subject.

Recently, Google announced that it is extending its work from home policy until July 2021. In addition, some companies such as Twitter stated to their employees that they could work from home indefinitely if they wanted to. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerbeg recently mentioned that within 5 or 10 years, 50 percent of its employees will be able to work remotely for good. Zuckerberg made the decision in terms of both satisfying its employees and creating a broader economic-based policy.



