“The Decision to Leave” and Three Other Korean films Are Invited to The Palm Springs International Film Festival

Four South Korean films have been invited to be screened at the upcoming Palm Springs International Film Festival, including Park Chan-wook’s “The Decision to Leave.”

Yesterday (December 21), the Korea Herald newspaper reported that a total of four Korean films from 134 films hand-selected from 64 countries were selected for screening at the film festival.

All four films — “The Decision to Leave”, “Broker Koreda Hirokazu”, “The Next Sohee” by Julie Jong and “Daughter of Kyung-ah” by Kim Jung—Eun – will be shown during the 10-day event, which is scheduled to take place from January 6 to 16, 2023. “The Decision to Leave” was also nominated for the festival in the category “Best International Feature Film” in the category “Award”.

According to The Korea Herald, the organizers of the Palm Springs International Film Festival announced that “a special jury consisting of international film critics will consider international nominees for the best international feature film of the year, as well as for best actor, best Actress and best screenplay.”

Starring the actor of “Letters of the King” Park Hae Il and the Chinese woman Tang Wei (“The Long Day goes into the night”), “The Decision to Leave” is a slow—burning detective novel, in the center of which is a detective who is sent to investigate the place of a man’s death. When he calls the man’s wife to confirm his identity, he notices something strange about her. He begins to fall in love with her as he conducts a separate investigation into who she really is.

Earlier today (December 22), “The Decision to Leave” was also shortlisted for the 2023 Oscar in the International Feature Film category, becoming one of 15 films selected from applications from 92 countries. Only five nominees will be selected from each shortlist for the award, which will be officially announced on January 24, 2023.

“The Decision to Leave” debuted for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where director Park was awarded the coveted festival award for best Director. Park is well known for having directed famous Korean films, including the bloody Revenge trilogy, including Sympathy for Mr. Revenge, Oldboy and Lady Revenge, and The Handmaid, as well as the 2013 English psychological thriller Stocker.