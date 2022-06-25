The death of the characters of the final season of the 4th season of “Very strange cases” is confirmed by the creators

The creators of “Very strange Cases” Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed that in the finale of the fourth season, some characters will die. The 1st volume of the 4th season of “Very Strange Things” was released on May 27, 2022, and the 2nd volume will be released on July 1. The audience is looking forward to the 2nd volume after the exciting first volume. In the first half of the season, after numerous mysterious deaths in Hawkins, the gang learns that they are dealing with a serious threat from a powerful new villain – Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

The undead are extremely powerful, and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), the only force that can potentially stop him, is still trying to regain his powers. Volume 1 ended with a cliffhanger in which several characters found themselves in a terrible situation, in particular Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Steve (Joe Keary). It seemed that Volume 1 was created for some character deaths, especially considering that several new characters were added to it, resulting in a very large cast that could certainly withstand some reduction. Noah Schnapp was the first star to tease that there would be some serious deaths in the second volume, but now the creators are also commenting on it.

In an interview with Variety, the Duffer brothers confirmed that there will be fatalities in the fourth season. They took some of the heat off Schnapp, who was accused of spoiling the second volume, largely repeating what he said before the finale. The interviewer asked if there would be a kill count by the end of the season, and they answered in the affirmative, simply saying, “Of course, of course.”

Thus, the Duffer brothers have officially confirmed that viewers can expect some deaths by the end of season 4. The death was quite expected, but the repeated confirmation that there will be more than one death is definitely disturbing and surprising. At the same time, neither Schnapp nor the Duffer brothers have confirmed whether the deaths will be the main characters or new actors. In “Very Strange Cases” there is a habit of killing characters who appeared after the first season. This trend can be seen in Bob (Sean Estin) and Alexi (Alec Utgoff), who were introduced after the first season and died in the same season in which they debuted. but there is still a possibility that they may also kill one of the original gang.

Ultimately, the confirmation of multiple deaths is unnerving and gives no indication of who might die. The audience is definitely very worried about Nancy and Steve, but perhaps this was done in order to confuse them. Meanwhile, the trend in previous deaths in “Very Strange Cases” makes a character like Enzo (Tom Vlasicha) a strong candidate for death. At the same time, almost everyone is fair game, and teasing these deaths hints that they were big and amazing. The creators of “Very Strange Cases” confirming multiple deaths only increase the anticipation of what the final number of bodies will be and who it will consist of in the second volume.