The dead side: How to get wood

Get the axe Find a safe place to harvest Get the chop

By mixing survival mechanics and Rust base construction with hardcore multiplayer shooter Escape from Tarkov, Deadside hopes to create a unique survival experience in its post-apocalyptic world. There are no zombies or outrageous costumes here, just battle-hardened people trying to survive when nature and the rest of humanity want to get them.

RELATED: Items you need don’t starve together (and items you don’t need)

One of the main goals of many players is to build their own base. Bases are needed to store goods, shelter from the weather and erect a wall or two between themselves and other armed players. However, building materials are required for the construction of the base: namely wood. Here’s everything a player needs to know about tree mining in Deadside.

Get an axe

It may not be the most exciting creation in it, but Deadside is realistic, which means that the player won’t be able to just hit a tree when he needs wood. An axe is required to collect wood. Axes, like other loot, are randomly scattered around the map. Searching cities is often one of the surest ways to find the right tool for the player, and the axe is no exception. Another option is to buy one in the store if the player does not want to risk collecting it.

Find a safe place to harvest

The Deadside forests are large, inviting the player to walk inside and collect the necessary resources. Unfortunately, it’s not that simple, because Deadside can be a brutal survival game. Enemy mobs and other players pose a threat outside of the designated safe zone, and players trying to go about their business and farm resources often find themselves shot before they put away their axe and grab their weapons.

RELATED: Minecraft: The best Biomes for survival

The fastest way to get wood is also the most dangerous: just find a few trees and start chopping, regardless of who may be nearby or not. A safer alternative is to find trees outside the safe zone, chop some firewood, return to the safe zone to put the firewood in storage, and then repeat the process. This method is slower, but spending an hour chopping wood only to be shot and robbed is worse. Thus, the tips for Rust and Deadside are similar: don’t die doing farming.

Get shredded

Once the player has found an acceptable tree, all he has to do is take his axe and start chopping. Chopping firewood is a vulnerable process, so players should keep an eye on them during harvest. Deadside follows the trend of influential survival games, giving preference to space in the inventory. A stack of wood (four logs) fills the inventory slot, so collecting wood will quickly eat up the available storage space for the player, which should be remembered when deciding how much to chop.

Due to the limited space in the inventory, it is recommended to take a good bag and clothes with extra space before harvesting. It is also useful to place several storage containers in the player’s camp so that additional wood can be safely stored until it is needed. Building a base in this game may not be as difficult as building a base in Walheim, but this process still requires a huge amount of wood, so players who remember this goal have no choice but to chop.

Deadside is already available in early access for PC.