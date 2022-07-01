The Dead Rising series has long been time to restart

Capcom fans are well aware of the developer’s pedigree in creating horror-themed IP addresses. The first Capcom horror series that comes to mind is almost always Resident Evil; however, the developers have another zombie—filled franchise: Dead Rising.

Capcom is clearly busy with the recently announced remake of Resident Evil 4 and new content for Resident Evil Village. However, the Resident Evil franchise isn’t the only one that could benefit from a reboot, and Dead Rising’s creative and unique approach to the zombie genre could be a good change of pace.

RELATED: 8 Capcom Heroes Who Caused the Most Chaos

Gameplay of Dead Rising

The story of Dead Rising isn’t that far from other Capcom games, so it didn’t quite break the stereotypes, but the setting, characters, and freedom given to the player set this franchise apart. The series encourages the use of any object as a weapon and includes thousands of zombies, but it was the cult “Psychopaths”, abnormal people who attack everything and everyone, who stood out and caused a real sense of fear.

The main storyline centers around a 72-hour time limit during which the player must learn as much as possible about the zombie outbreak before evacuating. The added pressure of having a time limit to complete certain missions or rescue survivors adds an extra element to the simplistic style of Dead Rising.

Dead Rising Pedigree

After the success of Dead Rising, Capcom went on to create several sequels and spin-offs. Dead Rising 2 and Dead Rising 3 sought to expand the series by providing the ability to combine different weapons and vehicles to create even more deadly tools, as well as providing the player with a more extensive environment to explore.

The original Dead Rising also received a remake of Dead Rising: Chop Till You Drop, exclusive to Wii. In the remake, an attempt was made to recreate the first game using Wii motion controls, however, it failed to convey the essence of its predecessors and was strongly held back by the weaker Wii hardware.

The last entry in the Dead Rising series was Dead Rising 4, in which the main character of Dead Rising 1, Frank West, officially returned, who was now investigating another outbreak of zombies, this time in a big city. Dead Rising 4 tried to add more content and action, but it often seemed too bombastic and clearly deviated from the fun simplicity of the original game, as well as removing iconic features such as the 72-hour time limit and psychopaths.

In addition, Dead Rising 5 was developed by Capcom Vancouver, but the project, unfortunately, was canceled when the developer closed in 2018. This means that Capcom intended to continue the series, but could not finish the job, leaving many fans. not sure about the future of the franchise.

What a Reboot Can Do for Dead Rising

Apparently, Dead Rising suffered the same fate as Resident Evil. Although the series is highly respected, it strayed too far from its roots and tried to do more and more with each new title, which eventually led to the series becoming bloated. Resident Evil was able to get rid of these problems with Resident Evil 7, which changed the dynamics of the game from a first-person perspective, but also made it feel like a real survival horror again.

Although Dead Rising is not identical to Resident Evil, the series could equally benefit from changing the gameplay and trying to bring back the magic of the original game. Part of the appeal of Dead Rising was that it didn’t take itself too seriously, but at times it still remained a survival horror game that required players to think outside the box and use everything around as a weapon.

In a world full of hard reboots, Dead Rising may return in a big way. Capcom has mastered the ability to remake games and retell stories in a different light, and that’s exactly what Dead Rising needs. The less serious and creative nature of the game along with the impending horror of zombies and psychopaths makes Dead Rising mature with potential.