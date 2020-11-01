The day Mia Khalifa managed to steal the role from Lohan

Mia Khalifa took a cameo from Lindsay Lohan in a popular comedy series after the actress did her thing

Mia Khalifa was Lindsay Lohan’s unexpected replacement on the series, “Ramy,” after his irresponsibility cost him his cameo on the show.

The former adult film star was the unexpected guest on the second season of “Ramy,” in a proposal that came at the last minute after Lindsay Lohan “left” the project.

Learn the full story of the role Mia Khalifa “stole” from Lindsay Lohan.

Lindsay Lohan loses opportunity to Mia Khalifa

Actor and comedian Ramy Youssef says he had managed to convince Lindsay Lohan to make a guest appearance on his acclaimed Hulu series Ramy, but she never appeared. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly before the season two premiere, he said that Lohan had signed the contract for the cameo.

“We had the idea that it wasn’t just her, but we were interested in this idea of ​​people who really don’t think they’re Muslim. We actually chose Lindsay Lohan, because Lindsay had all this about converting to Islam. to Lindsay and I talked to her and she was depressed, and then, you know, like Lindsay does, we just stopped hearing from her, “yet she doesn’t hold a grudge against the actress.

“You can’t try to put Lindsay in a box, that’s what I know. Lindsay is going to be Lindsay. She is one of my favorite Muslim women,” he said. The cameo ultimately went to former adult movie star Mia Khalifa.

Ramy, created by Youssef, Ari Katcher, and Ryan Welch, is about a first-generation American Muslim who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. Explore the challenges of what it’s like to be trapped between an Egyptian community that thinks life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.

Youssef, who plays the title role in the series, won this year's Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for the show.




