Jungkook of the k-pop group BTS visited one of the places with the most cases of Coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea.

The day Jungkook was exposed to the coronavirus One of the biggest regrets or regrets of the idol of BTS, Jungkook, is surely the day he decided to visit a place with a large outbreak of Coronavirus. A few months ago, Dispatch reported that Jeon Jungkook had been to a cafe and then a bar in Itaewon with three of her friends.

But after the news of their reunion broke, the artist proclaimed that he “deeply regrets” the same thing and apologized for not maintaining social distancing.

Faced with the controversy, the agency Big Hit Entertainment and Jungkook stated at the time: “Last week, several media outlets contacted us to ask if Jungkook had visited the Itaewon neighborhood, and we sincerely apologize for belatedly realizing that the agency’s response to the questions was problematic. ”

“It is true that Jungkook went to the Itaewon neighborhood. However, at that time, he did not go to the place that became a problem due to the confirmed case in early May, and Jungkook was in Itaewon a week before the first confirmed case (first case related to the chain of infections in the country ), ”The statement said.

“In addition, to comply with government guidelines, Jungkook took steps such as receiving a test for COVID-19,” they stated.

Big Hit also added: “However, there is no excuse for the fact that we, as the agency of the artist in question, had not properly recognized the great importance of social distancing and prioritized the protection of the artist’s private life over it. We bow our heads to everyone in apology. ”

Jungkook regretted going to that place

On the night of Saturday, April 25, Jungkook visited a restaurant and bar in the Itaewon neighborhood with his acquaintances. He showed no COVID-19 symptoms such as a cough or fever after the visit.

He voluntarily received a COVID-19 test at a government-designated hospital and it came back negative. The artist himself felt deeply regretful currently for not having faithfully contributed to the social distancing efforts of the entire society.

Faced with this situation, the idol was severely criticized in those months, but ARMY tried to defend him, claiming that Jungkook did not know that that neighborhood was infected and that he was even tested to rule out any contagion. Do you think Kookie regrets all her life for putting herself and her fellow BTS members in danger?



