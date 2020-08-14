The day BTS’s Jungkook drove ARMY crazy

Jungkook of the South Korean group BTS usually sets fashion among ARMY at all costs.

It is no secret that BTS is a popular group. The seven boys of BTS are known to attract the attention of fans wherever they go, and this has also sparked a lot of interest in the products they wear and the clothes they wear.

BTS’s Jungkook showed a few weeks ago how much influence he and his group have when a pair of shoes he wore suddenly rose in demand. Even though the shoes are very expensive, many fans wanted to get their hands on them anyway.

Jungkook’s Alexander McQueen shoes

In June, Jungkook was seen wearing a pair of Alexander McQueen’s “Tread Slick” boots after filming Bang Bang Con: The Live with the rest of BTS. As reported by Somag News, the shoes, which cost $ 690 (15,178.55 Mexican pesos), recently saw a surge in demand in Japan, where many people looked to buy the same model Jungkook was wearing.

“Customers have come to stores with a photo of Jungkook to ask about the exact model he wore, being a fashion reference for those who want to imitate his style,” wrote Somag News.

Jungkook fashion

This isn’t the first time Jungkook has established himself as a trendsetter. In recent years, he has become known among BTS fans as a member with a golden touch. It seems that many items that you promote, either on purpose or by accident, end up selling out soon after.

For example, Koreaboo reported that only in 2019 was Jungkook able to increase sales of a toothbrush, a bottle of wine, and a Fila shirt. Surprisingly, he also got people to buy Downy fabric softener after telling fans he uses the brand to do his laundry work.

BTS makes a lot of money from advertising

Given BTS’s influence around the world, it’s not surprising that they are extremely sought after when it comes to advertising. The group has been brand ambassadors for numerous companies, including Hyundai, Samsung, ChupaChups, Skechers and Fila.

According to the Washington Post, Youngdae Kim, author of the book BTS The Review, noted that BTS is at the stage of their career where it is extremely easy for them to make money.

“They got to the point where everything about them just works, whether it’s merchandise, gigs, singles or streaming,” Kim said. “I think it’s one of those rare moments in an artist’s career, where everything that surrounds the artist just works and makes money and more money.”

Although it is not clear exactly how much money BTS has made from these endorsements, the general consensus is that they have made quite a bit. The group has a combined net worth of $ 45 to $ 60 million, with some money also coming from touring, album sales, and songwriting work.

BTS started out living together in a one-bedroom apartment, but it seems like the members aren’t having major financial difficulties. They currently live in a $ 6.3 million apartment complex in an exclusive area of Seoul, South Korea. Additionally, four of the members have also purchased their own venues, all valued at millions of dollars. Would you buy the same clothes that the BangTan Boys wear?



