The Day Before: Survival MMO Gains Date for PC and Consoles

The Day Before: The developer FNTASTIC announced, this Friday (15), that The Day Before will be released on June 21, 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (Steam). In addition to revealing the release date, the game gained a new video that shows snippets of gameplay.

The title is described as an open-world survival MMO whose story takes place in a United States that has been ravaged by disease. Because of the epidemic, people turned into zombies hungry for human flesh.

In this scenario, the player needs to gather resources such as food, weapons and vehicles to try to survive against the hordes of irrational and violent beings. Check out the trailer with gameplay snippets below.

The Day Before was announced in January 2021 and right away drew attention because of the clear inspirations from games like Resident Evil, The Last of Us, The Division, Days Gone and State of Decay.

In addition to the item collecting mechanics, the title will have a lot of crafting and exploration. It will be possible to check valuable objects that are hidden in houses, buildings and even vehicles, all to be able to survive the devastated world.

The game will have PvP and PvE game modes and it will be possible to communicate and trade items with other players in the survivor colonies.

So, what did you think of The Day Before? Are you excited to play the game? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!