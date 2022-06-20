The daughter of Travis Barker from Alabama thanks him for showing her how a real man treats a woman

Alabama and Travis Barker. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock; David Fisher/Shutterstock

In honor of his father. Alabama Barker shared a loving and talking tribute to Father Travis Barker on Sunday, June 19.

“I love you so much that it’s impossible to describe in words, your [so in the original] man who always took care of family coming first,” the 16—year-old girl signed a Christmas photo of her and the 46-year-old rocker in her Instagram story on Father’s Day..

“I have a lot of respect for what you have taught me in many aspects,” she continued. “Thank you for bringing me into this world and showing me how a real man treats you.”

Barker married Kourtney Kardashian last month, a relationship Alabama has openly maintained since they went public with their romance in early 2021.

Meanwhile, the teenager had his own problems with mom Shanna Moakler, who was married to Barker from 2004 to 2008. Last year, Alabama told her Instagram followers that the 47-year-old Celebrity Big Brother graduate “has never been fully into [her] life,” writing, “Guys, could you stop playing her as an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to meet you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m not keeping it a secret anymore, reality TV.”

However, over the past year they have become closer. In February, Us Weekly confirmed that Moakler’s boyfriend time and again, Matthew Rondo, had been arrested for serious domestic violence after he posted a disturbing video on Instagram. The Meet the Barkers alum later received a week-long emergency protective order.

The ups and downs of Shanna Moakler with her and Travis Barker’s two children

“I just texted my mom,” Alabama signed a February post on the social network. “I do not know what happened in her [Instagram] live, I am communicating with her, and she is fine ♥️ This person needs serious help!”

Although Moakler told Us in May that she hopes to “heal” her relationship with 29-year-old Rondo, the insider revealed that Alabama was hoping to find a new couple for her mother.

“Alabama helps arrange dates for Mom,” a source told us last month. “Shanna is actively looking for a new boyfriend. Her daughter helped her create a profile on a dating app and helped her scroll left and right.”

The duo reunited for an “amazing Mother’s Day,” the insider explained, and the model “couldn’t be happier.”

A week after their Mother’s Day celebration, Alabama officially welcomed her new stepmother into the family. The 43-year-old Kardashian married drummer Blink-182 on May 22 in Portofino, Italy (after a ceremony at the California courthouse a week before).

The Italian ceremony was attended by all the stars of the reality show and Barker’s children. The founder of Poosh has children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7, from ex Scott Disick. In addition to Alabama, the founder of DTA Records shares 18-year-old Landon with former Miss USA, and he is raising 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler’s daughter from her relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.