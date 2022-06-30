The daughter of Travis Barker from Alabama shares a cute photo and thank-you messages after the details of the hospitalization appeared

Many fans and fellow celebrities responded to the call when the daughter of Travis Barker from Alabama asked to pray for her father after he was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday. It was a frightening situation, as it was not immediately known what had happened, and Alabama’s plea and her father’s message on social media made her frankly terrible. Since then, it has become known that the Blink 182 drummer has pancreatitis, and while his wife Kourtney Kardashian remains by his side, his 16-year-old daughter shared a nice photo, thanking everyone for their love and support.

Alabama Barker was with Travis Barker at the hospital on Wednesday when he was being treated for pancreatitis. Page six reports that she posted, but quickly deleted, a photo of them holding hands, and he appears to be lying on a hospital bed or stretcher. Alabama later shared another photo on Instagram Stories where their hands are next to each other, with a sweet message of appreciation.

Doctors believe that pancreatitis was caused by a recent colonoscopy procedure that the drummer went through. Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas that causes severe abdominal pain, vomiting and other symptoms, and Travis Barker reportedly experienced severe pain himself, as evidenced by his own social media activity when he tweeted “God save me” amid a medical emergency. However, many have noted that this is also the name of the Machine Gun Kelly song, although it does not seem like a heavily disguised metaphor about pancreatic problems.

Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of her famous family have not yet told about Travis Barker’s hospitalization, but Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya also thanked her followers for their prayers, posting on Instagram Stories:

Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent to us at this time. It is heard, felt and appreciated. XX

Atiana De La Hoya is the daughter of Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya, and she remained close to Travis Barker after his divorce from Moakler in 2008. Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden. No one on either side of the family provided any additional details, including how long Barker would be in the hospital.

Unfortunately, this was not Travis Barker’s first visit to the emergency room. In 2008, he and Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein were the only survivors of a plane crash that killed six people, and a year later Goldstein died of an overdose. As a result of the accident, Barker suffered third-degree burns on most of his body and required numerous surgeries and blood transfusions. And it was only after he started dating Kourtney Kardashian that he found the courage to travel by plane again, which the newlyweds did a lot, as longtime neighbors became more than friends.

We hope for Travis Barker’s speedy recovery, and while we wait for news about his pancreatitis, you can relive some charming moments between him and his new wife Kourtney Kardashian on her family’s reality show The Kardashians. Season 1 is available for streaming with a Hulu subscription, and be sure to find out what other premieres are coming soon, in our TV program for 2022.