The date that Halo 4 will come to PC has been announced

It was officially announced that Halo 4, the first Halo game developed by 343 Industires, will arrive on PC on November 17th. Halo 4 will be the last game to be included in the Halo: Master Chief Collection package.

It was officially announced that Halo 4, the first game of the Halo series developed by 343 Industries, which is one of the most popular games around the world, will find its way to the PC on November 17.

In the announcement made on Halo’s official Twitter account, it was also announced that the “remastered” version of Halo 4 is the last game to be added to the Master Chief Collection. The Master Chief Collection, published last year, has gradually gathered the Halo games completely.

Halo 4 finds its way to PC on November 17th

Halo 4 will officially arrive on PC as a part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, on November 17. Wake up, and venture forth into Requiem. pic.twitter.com/nc67lRNEyG — Halo (@Halo) November 9, 2020

As you know, Halo Infinite, announced as the release game of the Xbox Series X and Series S, was postponed to next year. This package of remastered versions will also be released on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles on November 17, although it will not fully satisfy the Halo fans.

The first Halo game, Halo 4, developed by 343 Industires, was released on Xbox 360 consoles in 2012. Although the game managed to get good scores from the critics in general, it did not fully satisfy its players. Halo 4 scored 87 points from critics and 7.1 points from players on Metacritic.



