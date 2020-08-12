The Date of the Steam Game Festival Revealed

It has been revealed that Steam will be holding a Steam Game Festival event in the autumn. According to the statements made by Geoff Keighley, one of the important names in the video game industry, the event will take place between 7-13 October. Valve has not made a statement on the issue for now.

Steam, the world’s most popular online gaming platform, organizes events that will attract gamers from time to time. The “Steam Game Festival” comes first among these events. The Steam Game Festival is an event where demos are presented to players, live streams are made and developers make important statements. According to the latest statements, Steam is planning this event for the autumn season.

Steam organized this event impressively in June. So much so that gamers had access to 900 game demos within the scope of this event. This enabled the players to discover brand new and highly anticipated games. It is currently unknown what the Game Festival, which Steam will host in the fall, will offer, but it seems that the date for this event has been set.

The announcements about the Steam Game Festival came from Geoff Keighley, the producer of events such as Gamescom and The Game Awards. Making some statements on Twitter, Keighley announced that the world’s most popular online game platform will hold the Steam Game Festival event in the fall. According to Keighley, Steam’s event will take place from October 7-13. Keighley states that this event is a great chance to discover new games.

There is no announcement from Valve about the Steam Game Festival yet. However, it is an undeniable fact that this event will offer demos, the number of which is not yet known, for a week. The demos of which games the users will meet within the scope of this event will be revealed in the future.



