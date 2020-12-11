The date of the new Among Us map has been announced!

Among Us, which suddenly became a very popular game, draws attention both on the mobile side and the desktop side. The future date of the new map has been announced for the game, which millions of people have started to play and are looking forward to updates. The map revealed by sharing from Among Us’s Twitter account marks the first months of 2021. The date has already been given for the map, which is expected to arrive last month.

The upcoming new map for Among Us: Airship

The next map for Among Us has been announced as Airship. It is underlined that the map, which will be offered to users for free, will offer new missions, choices of which room to start from, stairs and more. It is not yet clear whether this map, which will be released for Among Us on Steam, will come to the mobile side.

As you know, the addition of fun tasks in the game, which appeals to a considerable audience on the mobile side, has been expected for a while. In addition, players want permanent accounts to be activated and the number of players to be added up to 15 at a time.

☀️ THE AIRSHIP – A new map coming early 2021 ☀️ Prepare yourselves, crewmates. This upcoming (free!) map will include:

🔹 all new tasks

🔹 your choice of what room to start in

🔹 ladders?!

🔹 and more? But don't forget about those Impostors lurking around… pic.twitter.com/IU2HJGuyEY — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 11, 2020



