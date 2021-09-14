The date has been announced for Redmi’s new RTX-supported notebook model!

Redmi is preparing to add a new RTX supported notebook model to the gaming laptop industry it entered in 2020. The date has been determined!

On September 14, Xiaomi announced that it will launch the Redmi G 2021 RTX-powered gaming laptop on September 22. The laptop will have details such as ray tracing, more realistic shadow and reflection effects. It also promises to deliver a stage effect similar to what the human eye sees, by significantly improving translucency.

Redmi G 2021 may come with RTX 30 series

NVIDIA used ray tracing technology for the first time in the RTX 20 series graphics cards. This made the gaming experience even better. It is expected that the Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop will be equipped with the RTX 30 series. Therefore, the entry model is expected to use the RTX 3050, while the high-end versions are expected to use the RTX 3060 and RTX 3070.



Redmi G Gaming 2020

The pre-order page of the Redmi G gaming laptop is currently live on a foreign sales site. When we look at the versions of the computer, we see that it is divided into Intel and AMD. Other hardware features include a 1080p display, 64GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The 2020 model, Redmi’s first gaming laptop, has a 16.1-inch 100 percent sRGB display. In addition, the device with the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10200H processor uses NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics card.

Xiaomi Notebook gave the following statements on its Weibo account; “Redmi’s brand mission is to be a high-performance lightweight gaming laptop in the same class to popularize high-end products and allow every gamer who loves games to enjoy Ray Tracing effects.”

What do you guys think about Redmi’s new RTX supported laptop models? Do not forget to share your ideas with us in the comments section!