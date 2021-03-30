The date has been announced for iOS 15: Which models?

A date has been given for the WWDC 2021 event, where Apple will introduce iOS 15 and its new software. The conference, where the company shares important innovations with the whole world, will be held digitally this year, as in 2020.

Apple will hold WWDC 2021 event on June 7

The tweet posted by Greg Joswiak, the senior management of Apple, shows us the date of WWDC 2021. It is not difficult to predict that iOS 15, macOS 12 and watchOS 8 will be introduced at the event. Because these operating systems are updated every year and these updates are introduced at WWDC.

Hey Siri, mark my calendar all day on June 7th for WWDC. pic.twitter.com/bRGkwXhLXU — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 30, 2021

Eyes, on the other hand, will be at the launch of iOS 15. iPhone 12 series iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone SE (2nd Generation) models will receive this update. Support for the iPhone 6s series will be cut.

What happened last year?

Last year, an important step was taken for Mac computers. Having decided to abandon the Intel processor platform and produce its own ARM-based processors, the manufacturer started a transformation process with this step. The first announcement of this change, which increases the efficiency of Macs and reduces production costs, was made at WWDC 2020.

A few months after the announcement, the ARM-based Apple M1 processor was announced. A new generation of Mac mini and Macbook Air using this processor have also been launched. Studies on program support, which is an important aspect of this transition, are still ongoing. It was a positive development that Adobe products have recently become 100 percent compatible with the Apple M1 processor.

Apart from this hardware change, macOS 11, watchOS 7 and iOS 14 updates were among the remarkable details. Many important changes have been made with the published updates.

Are you excited for WWDC 2021? What are your expectations?