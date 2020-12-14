The date for realme’s new product promotion!

Realme, which we heard a lot recently, is working to increase its product range. realme has given a date on the social media network Twitter to promote its new products!

The date for the presentation of realme new products: December 23rd!

realme announced a launch event in India on December 23rd. The launch is planned for realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition true wireless headphones and realme Watch S Pro smartwatch.

I had promised you guys that #realme will be much more than a smartphone brand for you. It will be an integral part of your Tech-Lifestyle & here I am presenting to you our latest offerings – #MeetTheProTrendsetters #realmeWatchSseries. Launching on 23rd Dec, 12:30PM IST. pic.twitter.com/gpgojnPjjm — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) December 13, 2020

realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Edition

realme tends to release a Master version of their product. While realme X Master Edition is limited to phones like realme X2 Pro Master Edition and realme X50 5G Master Edition, the same may not be said for realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition.

The main difference between this and the standard version will be the color. As seen in the photo above, realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition will come in silver with a glossy finish.

realme Watch S Pro

realme Watch S was introduced in Europe last month and now its next top model is getting ready to appear before users. The Realme Watch S Pro may come with a larger 1.39-inch display and will be released by replacing the LCD panel of the standard model with an AMOLED display with a higher resolution of 454 x 454.

The screen is housed in a stainless steel case, unlike the realme Watch S, which has an aluminum case. There are also two buttons on the right. Surprisingly, the Pro version of the smartwatch supports 15 sports modes, 1 mode less than the standard version. However, it is possible that GPS, a feature that is not available in realme Watch S, is in the realme Watch S Pro version.

If we talk about the other features of the watch; It will be offered to users with blood oxygen value measurement, heart rate monitoring and 14-day battery life. Promotional images show that realme Watch S Pro will be available on a brown leather strap.



