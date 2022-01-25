The Data Has Arrived: Giant Whales Are Stocking Up on These Altcoins!

January 25 is passing with double-digit gains led by Bitcoin. Ethereum, Binance Coin, Solana, Terra, and Dogecoin are gaining more than 10% among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. Double-digit losses compared to last week, but whales are assessing bottom prices. In this article, let’s take a look at which altcoin projects whales are stockpiling on the decline.

Altcoin whales buy SHIB, LINK, and MATIC

The 26th and 27th largest Ethereum whales tracked by WhaleStats bought Shiba Inu (SHIB) in two major transactions in the evening of January 24. The whale detective also shares that giant wallets continue to accumulate Polygon (MATIC) and Chainlink (LINK). On the Shiba side, transactions took place in two mails with 51.7 and 54.3 trillion SHIB. The transfers were worth $1,084,609 and $1,067,346, respectively.

The reason why whales are buying SHIB can be explained by the falling price of the meme token. SHIB dropped from $0.00002325 to $0.00001871 on Jan. 24 (price rose 8% during the trading hour), according to TradingView data. It is trading at $0.00002107 at the time of writing. The wallet of the 26th whale consists of the following tokens:

Wallet: “0x2ee555c9006a9dc4674f01e0d4dfc58e013708f0”.

He owns a total of $92.5 million in SHIB and accounts for 17.63 of his portfolio.

The Twitter DAO token occupies 22.62% of the whale portfolio with a position of $118.8 million.

MATIC and LINK accumulation continues

WhaleStats, whose data we share as S, reported that the 131st Ethereum whale was purchased 5.6 million Polygon (MATIC) worth 8.5 million dollars. The 4th largest Ethereum whale also bought 199,000 LINK worth $3.1 million. In the latest developments regarding MATIC, there is talk that Grayscale is considering adding a MATIC Trust. Chainlink, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Stellar and other altcoin projects have long been on the cryptocurrency investment giant’s Trust list. The rating list includes MATIC and the following cryptocurrencies.

monero

Algorand

cosmos

BitTorrent

EOS

ZRX

IOTA

DOT

LUNA

VeChain

And other altcoin projects