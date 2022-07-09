The darkest version of Batman in DC has Become More Tragic than Bruce, with one line

There is no shortage of Batman lookalikes in DC comics, but “Midnight Man” stands above the rest for one simple reason: this is a musical theater. Originally created as part of the WildStorm universe in the 1990s, Midnight can be described as a more violent version of the Dark Knight with physical enhancements that make him an intimidating opponent on the battlefield. While Batman traditionally relies on gadgets, martial arts training, and his detective skills, Midnight benefits from superhuman speed, strength, accelerated healing, and a battle computer in his brain that calculates all possible outcomes of a fight before it even starts. Combined with the fact that Midnight lacks Batman’s “don’t kill” rule, he makes Bruce Wayne look like a coward.

While Midnight’s brutality is part of his appeal as a character, he also has a deeply tragic backstory that is even sadder than Bruce Wayne’s. Abducted as a child and brought to a woman named Gardener, Midnight does not remember his life before he was turned into a living weapon. He adopted the name “Lucas Trent” as an attempt to live a “normal” life like his husband Apollo. Midnight became a victim of depersonalization because of his capacity for violence, which he fought against by expressing his personality and using black humor. So, despite the fact that there are some really depressing aspects to his story, Midnight focuses more on his present, rather than on the past, which he will never find answers to.

Related: DCAU’s Dark Future was Ahead of its Time, and DC Comics Prove It

Midnight may not represent the facade of tragedy like Batman, but he inadvertently took the crown when he directly quoted Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. During a space mission to contain a deadly virus in Steve Orlando, Ako, Hugh Petrus, and Romulo Fajardo Jr. in Midnight #9, Lucas picks up a crowbar and prepares to cause carnage, smiling happily as he says, “Finally my hand is ready again.” This is a reference to the moment in Sweeney Todd, where the titled Demon Barber is reacquainted with a straight razor with which he kills his enemies, saying the same line at the end of the song “My Friends”. Although Sweeney Todd’s line from “Midnight Man” is a perfect allusion to one of the most iconic LGBTQ+ figures in musical theater, it is also an expression of how deeply tragic his character is.

The parallels between Sweeney Todd and Midnight are striking, as both are victims of injustice and use brutal violence as a means of revenge. In the musical, Sweeney Todd’s wife is attacked by a corrupt judge, and the barber holds a show, killing all the guilty. At that moment, Midnight and Apollo broke up, and without the love of his life, Midnight was dangerously close to slipping into the same purposeless violence that Sweeney Todd found himself in. Although Midnight succeeds in using his violent powers for good, his justice is always achieved through bloodshed, just like Sweeney Todd. It is for this reason that Midnight is more tragic than Batman, because the tools of justice available to him are determined by the fact that he was created with one purpose: to kill.

Ultimately, Midnight, who is a Stephen Sondheim fan, reminds fans that he is more than just the killing machine he was meant to be. The fact that he refers to Sweeney Todd implies that he sees himself in the main character, and this fact is confirmed by his trajectory in DC comics. Although Batman has a reputation as the darkest hero of the District of Columbia, it is Midnight who really deserves this title thanks to Stephen Sondheim.